Coach Simon Morrell had hoped to put on a real show for home supporters, which did not entirely happen.

There were no complaints from Morrell though after beating another top six side who largely gave as good as they got.

"Wadebridge were exceptional, so to beat them speaks volumes four our performance," said Morrell.

"It would be hard to fault us as our kicking game was on-point, our defence was organised and incredibly resilient and we were pretty clinical on the ball.

"I would say we only had 40 per cent possession, which made the result even more impressive.

"All in all a thoroughly professional and disciplined performance, something we have been working so hard for."

Will Copp banked two tries for Bideford, Dean Folland got one and Josh King the bonus-pointer. Dave Slee kicked two conversions.

Bideford are on the road to table-topping Wellington this Saturday.