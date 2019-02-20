The two clubs were in action in the county final after progressing through the early rounds.

After beating the A team 595-594, Bideford’s B team will now go on to meet Cornwall’s winning team in the intercounty final at Okehampton on March 24, where they will be hoping to keep the shield in Devon for the fourth consecutive year.

Each member of the six-strong team chose a start score, with the aim of achieving a total score of 100 when the start is added to the score card.

The first detail saw the B team go in one point ahead. Mog Thomson on the A team and Yvonne Hoile on the B team both achieved their desired score.

The second detail saw the teams shoot equal scores. Keith Murkin achieved his chosen score for the B team as they held on to their one-point lead.