As none of the bottom four won in the latest round of fixtures, Bideford are still one point and once place clear of the relegation places.

Bideford have three games – Wadebridge (H), Wellington (A) and Winscombe (H) to improve their safety margin.

As fellow strugglers Paignton and Saltash meet this Saturday, one of them will potentially increase the pressure on Bideford with a win.

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, knows how significant a win over Wadebridge would be in the survival stakes.

“It’s gun-to-the-head time for us now and we have to show we deserve to stay in this division,” said Morrell.

Truro were flirting with danger as well before beating Bideford, which lifted them four points up the table.

Bideford were in step with Truro up to half time – it was 19-17 at the break – but faded in the second half before rallying in time to earn the bonus point that kept them out of the bottom two.

“Truro were excellent and had the best backline I have seen this year, coupled with an obvious now-or-never edge to their play,” said Morrell.

“It was a good point for us as we could have folded.”

Bideford prop Richie Norman barged over for a try hat-trick before half time.

Joe Kirwin scored the try that earned the bonus point. Chris Snell kicked the conversions.