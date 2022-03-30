Bideford throw away healthy lead in Tiverton loss

Bideford have now gone seven games without a win in Western Counties West after going down 13-10 to visiting Tiverton.

Callum Stone, the former South Molton stand-off, kicked a penalty 15 minutes from time to put Tiverton ahead for the first time in the game.

“It was a game we should never have lost,” said Bideford team manager Bradley Goaman. “We were in complete control of the game in the first half, but did not take our chances to score more tries, which was very disappointing.

Bideford took the lead through a penalty from Reece Pearn after 10 minutes. Oscar Carter-Burns scored from a driving maul on the half hour with Pearn kicking the conversion.

Tiverton hit back with a try and scored another in the second half to drew level with an hour played. Stone’s 56th minute penalty was the last scoring action of the match.

Bideford Captain, Alex Priest in action shortly before sustaining a head injury that forced him out of the game. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Tiverton's Man of the Match, George Whiting, finishes a great move to score their first try of the game. - Credit: Kevin Crowl



