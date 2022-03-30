News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Bideford throw away healthy lead in Tiverton loss

Logo Icon

Conrad Sutcliffe

Published: 12:00 PM March 30, 2022
Bideford's Rob Elliott feels the full weight of Tiverton's Tom Heard.

Bideford's Rob Elliott feels the full weight of Tiverton's Tom Heard. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford have now gone seven games without a win in Western Counties West after going down 13-10 to visiting Tiverton. 

Callum Stone, the former South Molton stand-off, kicked a penalty 15 minutes from time to put Tiverton ahead for the first time in the game. 

“It was a game we should never have lost,” said Bideford team manager Bradley Goaman. “We were in complete control of the game in the first half, but did not take our chances to score more tries, which was very disappointing. 

Bideford took the lead through a penalty from Reece Pearn after 10 minutes. Oscar Carter-Burns scored from a driving maul on the half hour with Pearn kicking the conversion. 

Tiverton hit back with a try and scored another in the second half to drew level with an hour played. Stone’s 56th minute penalty was the last scoring action of the match. 

Bideford Captain, Alex Priest in action shortly before sustaining a head injury that forced him out

Bideford Captain, Alex Priest in action shortly before sustaining a head injury that forced him out of the game. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Tiverton's Man of the Match, George Whiting, finishes a great move to score their first try of the g

Tiverton's Man of the Match, George Whiting, finishes a great move to score their first try of the game. - Credit: Kevin Crowl


Rugby
Bideford News

Don't Miss

A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

£8,000 worth of model railway collectables stolen from Bideford shed

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple is run by the Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust

Spike in Covid cases at North Devon hospitals - Visiting restricted

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
A file image showing hospital beds

Over 400 people in Devon's hospitals with Covid - More than ever before

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street as he heads to the House of Commons

Spring statement tax cuts 'will benefit North Devon' says MP

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon