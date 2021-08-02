Bideford Target Shooting Club members enjoy Reid Cup battle

Published: 10:52 AM August 2, 2021

Bideford Target Shooting Club members battled it out for the Reid Cup on Saturday, with all disciplines and abilities competing.

The event is designed to be as inclusive as possible, with results calculated on percentage improvement over the shooter’s individual average.

This means beginners and those with lower averages can compete on a genuinely equal basis with more experienced shooters, no matter whether they shoot prone rifle, bench rest rifle, air rifle or air pistol.

Each entrant fires 20 shots in their chosen discipline, and scoring this year was extremely tight with well over half the shooters achieving scores above their own average, and air rifle shooters taking the top four spots.

The Reid Cup was won by John Mitchell, shooting air rifle bench rest at 20 yards, the first trophy he has won since joining the club. His score of 197 ex 200 was just one point ahead of Charlie Morris, and as both started on the same average Charlie had to be satisfied with second place.

You may also want to watch:

In third spot was Mark Pomeroy, again shooting air rifle bench rest, but although his gun score was one point better than John’s, on 198, his starting average was higher so his percentage improvement was slightly behind.

For more information about the club visit their website https://www.bidefordtargetshootingclub.org/

Leading scores: 1 John Mitchell (air rifle bench rest, starting average 91.5/score 197/improvement 83%); 2 Charlie Morris (air rifle bench rest, 91.5/196/77%); 3 Mark Pomeroy (air rifle bench rest, 97.4/198/62%); 4 Sue Rudman (air rifle bench rest, 91.4/193/59%); 5 Sam Bernard (.22 rifle bench rest, 96.5/197/57%).