Skipper Alex Carr (54) and tail-ender Joel Larkman (34_ rescued Plympton from an unimpressive 105 for eight and steered them to a defendable 202 all out.

Pick of the Bideford bowlers were Alex Hannam (3-27) and Jack Ford (3-27).

Bideford's reply never really got out of second gear as they stumbled from 24 for three, to 53 for six and 65 for eight and nine.

Steve Bond (22no) delayed the inevitable while adding 33 at the end with Cameron Atkinson.

Tom Brend, standing in as Bideford captain for the injured Paul Heard, said Plympton's tail had an unpleasant sting.

"We started well, taking regular wickets, but a solid partnership for the ninth wicket hampered us," said Brend. "Full credit to Alex and co.

"We failed to apply ourselves with the bat, as has happened a few times this year, but if a few lads turn 20s into 50s we will start to challenge big totals."

Bideford make the short trip to Hatherleigh this Saturday afternoon.