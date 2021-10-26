Bideford struggles on the road extended at Newton Abbot

Published: 8:18 AM October 26, 2021

Bideford’s away-day blues continued in Western Counties West with a 33-8 defeat away to Newton Abbot.

There were no complaints from the Bideford camp after the game, although losing to a side coached by former Bideford coach Simon Morrell hurt.

Bideford were only 13-8 down at half time with a try from Peter Bowes and a penalty from Mark Lee keeping them in contention.

Bideford’s Jono Slee and Rob Elliot caused Newton Abbot a few problems with their strong ball carrying in the first half and plenty of hope that they could create more opportunities in the second period.



After the break, however, Bideford struggled with their scrum and line out, which allowed Newton Abbot to dominate possession and rack up the points.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said that Bideford got into good positions, but lacked the finishing touch.

“Mark Lee did a brilliant job to get us into scoring positions, but silly mistakes such as dropped passes cost us, which happens far too often when we play away,” said Goaman.



“We squandered too many opportunities and could not become dominant at the set piece and breakdown.

“I can't fault the players for effort, but our execution needs to approve.



“We need to be smarter about the things we do well and keep working on our weakness.”



Goaman said a few players caught the eye, Callum Davis Alex Priest, among them, and picked-out Rob Elliot who had ‘a tremendous first game of the season’.

“Rob will get sharper and sharper with more games and Jono Slee had his best game in a Bideford shirt,” said Goaman.

Bideford’s Will Copp went off in the second half with a knee problem, but should be fit for Paignton at home this week.

Torrington were unable to honour their fixture away to the Old Technicians due to team-raising problems.

“We had a long injury list and one out with Covid,” said coach Zerran Bell.

“If all goes well, we should have most of them back for Plymouth Argaum at home this Saturday.