Bideford slip to narrow loss in English Riviera

Bideford's competitive Jordan Taylor in full flight to stop the Exmouth scrum half from getting his pass away. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford slipped to a third straight defeat in Western Counties West when they lost 21-15 at Paignton.

It was a frustrating afternoon at wet and windy Queen’s Park as Bideford did not make the best of the chances that fell their way. And in the final 20 minutes, when close games are traditionally won and lost, Bideford lost their edge in the forward exchanges.

Bideford took the lead with a penalty from play maker Mark Lee, but the Cherries hit back with a try and penalty to lead 11-3 with 30 minutes played.

Bideford hit back just before half time when Zack Powell was mauled over. Lee’s conversion left a point in it at the break. Paignton went further ahead after the break with a converted try and penalty to lead 21-10.

With the clock in the red Bideford scored a well-worked try from a driving maul credited to prop Oscar Carter-Burns to take away a losing bonus point.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said: “It was a frustrating game to lose but you can only play as well as the opposition allow you.

“The wind was certainly a factor in the first half and clearly put us under pressure. We put ourselves in a good positions to win the game, but probably creaked a little bit at set piece towards the final 20 minutes.

“Our defence was good but when we went wide we were not clinical in our play. I was happy with the fightback in terms of getting a point out of the game when it looked like it was not going our way.”

Bideford make the long trek to Kingsbidge for a rearranged game this Saturday.

Sam Griffin led Bideford Quins to a 19-10 win over previously unbeaten Exmouth Nomads in the Devon Merit Table.

Griffin, playing at No.8 scored first and converted his own try to put Quins ahead within ten minutes. Arthur Souch was next scoring a well-deserved try, with Griffin converting.

Griffin went over again before half time, giving the wind-assisted Quins a 19-0 advantage. Exmouth started to come back in the second half. However, great defence by the Quins kept the Nomads to 10 points.

Sam Griffin drives at the tryline on way to score the first of his 14-point haul. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Exmouth III's go through the phases in their second half fightback. - Credit: Kevin Crowl



