Tavvy went in fits and starts to a total of 216 for eight in 50 overs, then dismissed Bideford for 107 in reply.

Bideford did have a 15-point gap between themselves and the drop spots. That's been trimmed to five.

Dylan Aucamp (63), Ian Gray (26) and James White (24) got Tavistock up to 131 for two, only for the middle order to perform a vanishing act any illusionist would be proud of.

Jack Ford (4-39) and Mike Lemmings (3-34) were the Bideford bowlers who did the damage as five wickets went for 14 runs added as Tavvy wallowed to 145 for seven.

Matt Witcher (20), Jonty Newton (21) and James McGahey (27no) showed some stickability to put a respectable total in the book.

Aucamp (2-20) and McGahey (2-17) made the early breakthroughs as Bideford stumbled to 17 for three then 39 for five.

Ben Perry (49) hung around for 105 balls, but no one else made more than 12.

When Perry was seventh out at 105, the end was not far away. Billy Barriball (2-14) knocked over the stragglers.

Tom Brend, who is skippering Bideford while Paul Heard is out due to injury, said the players know what needs to be done to steer clear of trouble.

"Five points clear of the drop at halfway isn't ideal but is certainly not disastrous," said Brend.

"We know which games we need to target and stay in the division."

On the performance against Tavistock, Heard said it was an improvement on the drubbing by Hatherleigh seven days earlier.

"We were very positive in the field and bowled with intent and were unlucky with many chances missing fielders," said Brend.

"Our batting was improved but not good enough. Ben Perry looked very good and was unlucky to be run out one short of a maiden half-century."