Bideford v Sidmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford v Sidmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Sidmouth had only lost once this season going into the game and the form book suggested they would be too strong for a side striving to get away from the drop zone.

Bideford turned the tables on Sidmouth to move three places and four points away from the relegation places.

Bideford may have lost to fellow strugglers Paignton last time out, but Sidmouth soon learned they had a game on their hands as they trailed 21-7 at the break.

When the leaders came back after the interval, Bideford were able to hold them out.

Chris Snell slotted three conversions and a try for a personal tally of 11 points. Picture: Kevin Crowl Chris Snell slotted three conversions and a try for a personal tally of 11 points. Picture: Kevin Crowl

“As in previous games our defence was excellent,” said Bideford coach Simon Morrell.

“The boys responded well to the setback against Paignton and possibly ‘wanted’ it more.

“Without being facetious, we were always confident we could cause them some issues, particularly in between the 15 channels. And so it proved.”

John Mock, Dean Folland and Chris Snell were the try scorers. Snell converted all three.

There is no game for Bideford Chiefs this Saturday.