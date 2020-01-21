No way through for Bideford captain Dean Folland. Picture: Kevin Crowl No way through for Bideford captain Dean Folland. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford have not had a lot of luck against Kingsbridge this season as they were 'nilled' down at High House when the two sides met in October.

It was only the fourth time in the past two seasons that Bideford failed to get on the board. Paignton and Chard did it to them last term.

Injury and illness left the Bideford management borrowing heavily from the Quins to get a side out a all.

Alex Priest, Dave Slee, Andy Baxter, Rob Faulkner, Rob Elliot, Richard Norman, Liam Reynolds, Pete Hockridge, Jamie Giddy and Joelyn Kirwin all missed the trip to the South Hams.

Morrell said under the circumstances it was a gallant display from Bideford with more to praise than worry about.

"All sides have to manage injury crises at one stage or another and this is our spell," said Morrell.

"The boys did exceptionally well to stay in the fight having conceded two early scores.

"There were some exceptional performances on the day from Dave Evans and Sam Griffin. Also, Seb Sanders really caught the eye.

"Two sin-binnings late in the game deflated what had been an exceptional effort from the boys.

"Moving forward we will welcome the added competition for places as the boys start to filter back and we will aim to finish the season with a bang."

Bideford have no game at 1st XV level this Saturday.