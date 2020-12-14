News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Bideford shooters enjoy plenty of success

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020    Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020
Bideford Shooting Club's Sam Bernard

Bideford Shooting Club's Sam Bernard - Credit: Archant

Bideford Target Shooting Club members have been celebrating considerable success in the Hendon Bench Rest Leagues.

Having waited patiently for the final results from the last winter season’s leagues, Bideford members learned they had won their divisions in all sections, with several second and third places as well.

Sam Bernard won his division of the air rifle bench rest league by a considerable margin, after a maximum score of 300 in round three, and was second in the .22 rifle short range bench rest league.

Andy Stevens won his division of the Semi-Auto bench rest league and was second in the short range league with the highest aggregate recorded.

And Stuart Arnold won his division in the 50-metres league, with Paul Davies also top in the short range league with a superb aggregate score.

You may also want to watch:

There was a third-place finish for Amy Rudman in the air rifle bench rest section and another for John Blaney in the 50-metres section.

So despite a season beset by problems, Bideford shooters could be well pleased with their results at its conclusion.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid-19 vaccine: North Devon sites to be announced ‘within days’
  2. 2 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
  3. 3 When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?
  1. 4 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named
  2. 5 When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?
  3. 6 Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal
  4. 7 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
  5. 8 Coronavirus death confirmed at North Devon District Hospital
  6. 9 Police launch appeal to find missing Barnstaple man
  7. 10 North Devon’s great big simultaneous Christmas light switch on

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Santa WILL be at Green Lanes for Christmas 2020

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Parents fear daughter could end up in a wheelchair due to Covid...

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

BJ’s Value House bids farewell to Alan after three decades

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Drug driver jailed for ramming police cars during Barnstaple pursuit

Court Reporter

person
Comments powered by Disqus