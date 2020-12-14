Having waited patiently for the final results from the last winter season’s leagues, Bideford members learned they had won their divisions in all sections, with several second and third places as well.

Sam Bernard won his division of the air rifle bench rest league by a considerable margin, after a maximum score of 300 in round three, and was second in the .22 rifle short range bench rest league.

Andy Stevens won his division of the Semi-Auto bench rest league and was second in the short range league with the highest aggregate recorded.

And Stuart Arnold won his division in the 50-metres league, with Paul Davies also top in the short range league with a superb aggregate score.

There was a third-place finish for Amy Rudman in the air rifle bench rest section and another for John Blaney in the 50-metres section.

So despite a season beset by problems, Bideford shooters could be well pleased with their results at its conclusion.