Bideford were picked as Devon's representatives in the national competition on the strength of their pre-Christmas form in Western Counties West.

Although their league form has slipped since the nomination was agreed, Bideford were still too strong for Wadebridge in the first round of the competition.

And motivation won't be lacking for this particular cup as it has the prize of a trip to Twickenham in mid-May for the final.

South Molton sampled the Twickenham experience in 2018, when they lost, while Western Counties West rivals Honiton went there and won last May.

Wellington are top of the same table Bideford sit halfway in, but that does not worry team manager Bradley Goaman.

"We played Wellington earlier in the season and we dominated large parts of that game.

"With the final being played at Twickenham, the players are very much looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"At home, with a big crowd expected, the players will be fully focused on getting a win to take us closer to Twickenham.

"As Wellington are coached by the former Bath and England hooker Graham Dawe, a tough game is expected but it is a game we can win."

Bideford will be without Callum Davies and Jamie Giddy, but are otherwise at full strength.

Last Saturday's game against Saltash at Moorlands Lane was called off due to a waterlogged pitch and will be rescheduled towards the end of the season.

The league programme in the South West Division was hit hard by bad weather with 73 games cancelled across the region.

One of the few games to go ahead as planned was the bottom-versus-top clash in the Cornwall and Devon Division between table proppers South Molton and table toppers Truro. It ended in a 25-0 win for the leaders.

Molton have no game this Saturday, which is a spare date on the fixture list.

Torrington were due to face Withycombe in a cup game, but that has been postponed until a new date can be found.

Dartmouth are due to visit Donnacroft in a rearranged Devon One game this Saturday.

Ilfracombe had no game last Saturday and are without a fixture this weekend.