A 5-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Paignton last time out had dropped Bideford into the relegation slots.

Coach Simon Morrell was confident a stronger Bideford side would bounce back and the players delivered for him.

A late score on the counter when Saltash were throwing everything forward looking for a losing bonus-point score, potentially flattered the scoreline.

Morrell was satisfied his side were full value for their win.

“Our defence was good - very good at times - against a lively Saltash team,” said Morrell.

“Going 70 minutes without Saltash crossing the line was great and we seem to be holding up well in this department of late, which speaks volumes for the boys’ motivation and desire to play for the club.

“We looked fantastic with the ball in patches, keeping the ball of the deck and causing Saltash some problems in defence.

“That said, we were also a little vacant and on occasions played well below our expectations, so we will certainly have plenty to work on in the week.”

Runaway divisional leaders Sidmouth are the visitors to KGV this Saturday.

Chris Snell converted tries by Will Copp and Richie Norman to put Bideford 14-10 up at the break.

Snell made it three from three after Jamie Giddy darted over. Dean Folland scored the bonus-point try.