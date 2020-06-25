ndg boxing ndg boxing

Bideford’s Dick Brownson has completed a trilogy of boxing novels in the absence of local shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

Come Back Paddy Reilly follows on from A Distant Friendly Party and Battle For The Belt with the gym over a pub still being run by Harry and Tommy in the 1950s.

Most of the original characters remain, with Paddy Reilly joining the gym and turning out to be something special.

Brownson said: “Any reader picking up any one of these novels should remember that eyes and ears for that era!

“Ireland has produced some great fighters and great songs. Percy French was responsible for many of the latter.

“This final novel will be on the bookshelves as soon as this present crisis eases.

“All profits from the publication of Come Back Paddy Reilly will go to the North Devon Cancer and Wellbeing Appeal.”