Bideford Reserves hit rivals for six

Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2021

Bideford Reserves continued their fine form since the return of grassroots football with a 6-0 win over Kingsley Park on Saturday.

The young Robins, having beaten Morewenstow 3-1 last Tuesday, set the tone early on when Harry Bloodsworth won a penalty which captain Tyler Newnham smashed home.

The Reds continued to dominate and doubled their advantage when Billy Blackburn converted a right-wing corner.

And they went 3-0 up after the restart when Bailey Walker headed powerfully home from Logan White's free-kick to give the visitors a mountain to climb.

Oscar Strange lobbed the Park keeper from 25 yards to claim the fourth Bideford goal and their continued hard work kept the visitors on the back foot, with Will Walkey and Walker adding further headers to complete the tally.

Manager Adam Northmore told the club website: "All of the boys were fantastic today, with seven of the 15 players playing coming up through the ranks at the club.

"Also I would like to give a special mention to Aiden Craker who recorded his first clean sheet in men's football."

Bideford were set to welcome Taw Park last night (Tuesday) and then travel to Sandymere Blues for a derby on Saturday.

Bideford Ladies returned to action in the Devon Women's Senior Cup on Sunday, with a quarter-final tie at Plymouth Argyle Women.

But after holding the home side to a single goal midway through the first half, they conceded four more times after the restart in a 5-0 defeat.

*Barnstaple Town Reserves continued their change for the North Devon Senior League Championship with a 4-0 win at Shebbear United last Tuesday.

CJ Roberts hit a hat-trick, with James Harker heading the other goal to make it 10 wins in 10 competitive matches and leave them in third place, six points behind leaders North Molton with three games in hand.

Saturday's visit to Northam Lions was postponed, but Barum were due to meet Fremington Reserves behind closed doors at Mill Road last night (Tuesday).

They visit Combe Martin on Saturday (2.30pm) and will travel to Northam on Tuesday (6.30pm).

Meanwhile, the draw for the quarter-finals of the Pickard Cup has handed them a trip to Northam Lions on May 2.