The result made no difference to North Devon's place in the final tables as they were long-ago assured of promotion as champions.

Why Bradninch chose to select first-team regulars Gary Chappell, Leon Horn, Ross Acton and Thom Bunker in a second-team game with nothing on it for either side is a question only they can answer.

After ex-Devon all-rounder Chappell (38) and Will Birley (45) had opened up with 82, Horn lashed a ton off 75 balls as the scoreboard whizzed round.

Ross Acton (21) and Will Greig (42no) upped the final tally to 309 for five. Fifty-five extras helped.

Joe Kelly then fired off a century for North Devon in their reply of 234 all out Kelly went in first wicket down at 31 for one and was last man out for 107.

Pick of the bowlers, unsurprisingly, was left-arm spinner Chappell with five for 29.

Bideford II emulated their first team club-mates by failing to avoid relegation on the last day of the season.

Only two clubs are going down in the E East this season as an administrative consequence of Filleigh pulling out of the B Division back in April. League officials had to balance the numbers for 2020 and fewer relegations is how they have achieved it.

Had Bideford won they would have finished ahead of Woodbury and Newton St Cyres, who lost to runners-up Sidmouth III.

Ian Hayter (61) had the only score of note for Bideford in their total of 153 all out.

A second-wicket stand of 124 between Dan Flower (80) and Anthony Dean (35) ended any speculation about the outcome.