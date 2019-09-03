Bideford were hanging on to their A Division status by their fingernails and needed more than just a win to stay up. Barton had to lose too.

Bideford may have harboured some hopes after dismissing Tavistock for 184, but their top order did a disappearing act and with them went their chances of staying up.

Bideford have barely been out of the bottom three all season and relegation was not a shock for captain Paul Heard.

"I am hugely disappointed that we fell very short of expectations and potential," said Heard.

"League tables don't lie: we were not good enough to retain A Division status."

Ian Gray (40) and Billy Barriball (36) got Tavistock's early runs then Charlie Barriball (36) moved the score along after Bideford took four middle-order wickets for 22 runs.

Bideford off-spinner Jack Ford had three wickets for 25 runs and skipper Paul Heard (5-20) dealt with the stragglers.

Bideford were soon in trouble at five for two and lost wickets on a regular basis to Billy Barriball (2-10), Charlie Barriball and James McGahey (2-8).

James Ford (22) and Ollie Hanham (19) hung round for a while, but once the went it was downhill all the way to 94 all out.