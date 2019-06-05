Bideford Reds’ Rosalie Fowler (left) and Hannah Mills receive their trophies after winning the junior 13 double sculls at the Plymouth Regatta. Picture: DAVE GODFREY Bideford Reds’ Rosalie Fowler (left) and Hannah Mills receive their trophies after winning the junior 13 double sculls at the Plymouth Regatta. Picture: DAVE GODFREY

Bideford Reds and Bideford Blues both saw success, with both clubs claiming two victories each on the 1,000m course.

The Blues saw success in the men's senior C fours, with Declan Monaghan, Brian Andrew, Toby Evans and Charlie Colwill rowing to victory. It was a double celebration for Andrew, who was also celebrating his birthday.

The women's novice four of Olivia Weston, Sadhbh Connor, Hannah Evans and Nell Gierke were also winners for the Blues.

A highlight for the Reds was a first ever win for Rosalie Fowler and Hannah Mills in the junior 13 double sculls, with the pair breezing to victory over 500m.

That was followed by a splended one-two in the junior 15 doubles, with Nell Davies and Tilly Tucker beating clubmates Hazel Fowler and Bethan Cooper to the line.

The Reds' seniors also faired well. Emily Bracken, Grace Farrell, Hannah Dennis and Sadie Davies took second place with cox Adam Curtis in the women's novice four.

The crew swapped Davies for Jess Giddy and finished third in the senior C fours.

There was a race début for both Brooke Copp and Jess Pritchard, who were part of the clubs youngest junior crew rowing in the junior 14 age group - with Brooke rowing two years up. The duo were edged into fifth by a margin of just half a length.

There were some excellent performances for the Blues' junior crews too, coming away with a number of second and third place finishes.

Second place finishes went to the women's C four of Lorna Colwill, Kirsty Andrew, Becka Brown, Hayley Wilson and Charlie Colwill (cox); the men's junior 14 four of James Evans, Immy Paiano, Sophie Rothery, Harry Fanson and Lorna Colwill (cox); the men's junior 14 scull, Harry Fanson; the mixed novice four of Nell Gierke, Toby Evans, Jack Berry and Hannah Evans; the men's senior B scull of Declan Monaghan and also the men's junior 15 four of Harry Fanson, Harrison Beer, Jamie Milsom and Barney Evans.