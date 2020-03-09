Bideford made the cross-country trek to Teignmouth last time out where an early 10-0 lead became a 39-20 defeat.

Brad Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said it was a tough ask going to Teignmouth with a clutch of players absent.

Goaman added: "We are hoping to have four or five players back against St Austell who were unavailable to travel to Teighmouth because of work commitments."

Goaman said early tries from Will Copp and Dean Folland gave Bideford just the start they wanted.

Things started to go wrong when Cornish referee Danny Robins started brandishing yellow cards in Bideford's direction.

"Yellow cards for Dean Folland and Pete Bowes did not help as we were down to 13 players for 10 minutes," said Goaman.

"We looked good when we had the ball in hand, but silly mistakes cost us.

"We are not ruthless when we are dominating possession."

Bideford's Tom Evans was also yellow carded just before half time for a high tackle.

While Bideford were generating traffic for the sin-bin, Teignmouth came from 10-5 down when the first card was issued to lead 22-10 by the break.

Teignmouth bagged the bonus-point try on 51 points to go 27-10 up.

Bideford did score two more tries - one each for Folland and Copp - secure the bonus point, but were never close enough to threaten a comeback.

"We were playing into a strong wind Teignmouth used the conditions well," said Goaman.

Goaman picked out Copp, Alex Priest and Callum Davies as candidates for Bideford's Man of the Match award.

After Saturday's home meeting with St Austell, Bideford, who currently sit eight, 24 points better off than second bottom Cullompton and 16 fewer than fourth placed Teignmouth, will have five more games to get through to complete their league campaign.

They entertain Tiverton on March 21 and a week later travel to Wadebridge Camels. On April 4 they play host to Wellington after which they have back-to-back away games, visiting Saltash before ending their season on April 18 at Wiveliscombe.