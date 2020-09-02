The five bonus points Bideford earned for batting and bowling were sufficient to ensure they finished ahead of Braunton in the race for the play-offs.

Average points per game are the determining factor in the Devon League this season. Bideford had 0.25 points more than Braunton over the course of six games.

There were more extras (38) than individual runs off the bat for Braunton in their 40-over total of 151 for nine. Tom Robotham made 32 and Joe Barnes 27.

Martin Stewart (3-38) and veteran James Ford (2-10) were Bideford’s main wicket takers. Alex Hannam (2-23 off 7), Jack Ford (0-20 off 8) and Jamie Lathwell (1-15 off 7) kept it tight.

Bideford plunged from 30 for two to 47 for six and on to 70 all out with more than 10 overs to go. James Ford (24) made the only score above seven.

Wickets were shared with three for Steve Moore (3-5) and two each for James Lake, Jon Baglow and Alfie Huxtable.

Bideford are away to Stoke Gabriel this Saturday in the Tier Three last four. Kilmington and Exeter 2nd XI contest the other semi-final.

The game between Barnstaple and Pilton and North Devon 2nd XI was washed out without a ball bowled.