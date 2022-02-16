Bideford Quins overcome Ilfracombe in tense battle
Conrad Sutcliffe
- Credit: Kevin Crowl
Bideford Quins travelled to Ilfracombe where they overcame a stern test to win 31-28.
After Sam Griffin’s navigation made some of the squad slightly late for the warm-up, Bideford kicked-off into a stiff breeze as they attacked towards Clubhouse Corner.
Following a number of phases, and some good hands out wide, Bideford opened up 7-0 lead. As the half progressed, Bideford’s dominance at the line out and driving maul was paying off.
Matt Grout, recently converted from scrum half to hooker, and Steve Dean gave the boys a good platform to attack and Griffin followed with a try. Ilfracombe began their comeback to go 17-12 up by half-time.
Bideford, now wind-assisted, started strongly with strong running and Jamie Giddy winning turnovers in the back row.
Tries from James Scott and Magnus Carter Burns took Bideford into a 24-15 lead. The Ilfracombe fly-half spotted a gap twice in succession and Bideford scored once more to create a tense finish.
Player-manager James Starkey got yellow carded as Ilfracombe attacked the line. However, as Ilfracombe scored their last try, it was the last play and Bideford had secured victory.
Man of the match was shared between the back-row pairing of Griffin and Giddy, who both played well on their return from retirement.