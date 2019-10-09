Bideford Quins v Exeter Athletic. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford Quins v Exeter Athletic. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford started well against a strong and youthful Exeter squad with a great try by winger Jack Furber who was injured not long after and played no further part in the game.

Matt Bowes went on to score from a rolling maul with Jordan Taylor converting.

The visitors hit back with a fine try down the right and threatened to level the game before the break, but Bideford held firm to end the half leading 12-7.

Athletic played with an increased tempo in the second period and camped in Quins' half where they battered away without success for a score.

Bideford Quins v Exeter Athletic. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford Quins v Exeter Athletic. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford's defence held out and with Sam Griffin controlling the game at fly-half they finally found some possession and territory to threaten the visitors' line.

With ten minutes to go Bideford won a penalty. Danny Braddick secured the ball from the resulting line out for Bowes to touch down again to secure a hard-fought 17-7 victory.

Bideford Quins v Exeter Athletic. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford Quins v Exeter Athletic. Picture: Kevin Crowl