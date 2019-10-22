Molton had the brighter start and when Meli Navaka dotted down under the posts in the first few minutes a long afternoon seemed on the cards. The Quins settled down and started to gain territory due to astute kicking from fly-half Sam Griffin. A kick and chase proved fruitful for Bideford when the retreating Molton full-back slapped the ball into touch in the dead-ball area to concede a penalty try. This proved the impetus the home side needed and they played a more fluid game scoring again through No.8 Adam Crouch. Molton did not roll over and on half time Kay broke through to level the scores. A fine contest continued in to the second half with Matt Jones then the lively Billie Teape scoring for Quins to open up a 22-12 lead. The visitors hit back with a try from Will Vaux. The extra points closed the gap to 22-19. With time ebbing away the hosts forced their way deep in to Molton's 22. From a line-out an excellent catch and drive from Nick Bone scoring in the corner secured a hard earned 27-19 victory. Jordan Taylor at scrum-half and hooker Zack Powell were the pick of the backs and forwards.