Bideford's Nick Bone breaks from the line out to touchdown in the corner. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Nick Bone breaks from the line out to touchdown in the corner. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Molton had the brighter start and when Meli Navaka dotted down under the posts in the first few minutes a long afternoon seemed on the cards.

The Quins settled down and started to gain territory due to astute kicking from fly-half Sam Griffin.

A kick and chase proved fruitful for Bideford when the retreating Molton full-back slapped the ball into touch in the dead-ball area to concede a penalty try.

This proved the impetus the home side needed and they played a more fluid game scoring again through No.8 Adam Crouch.

Bideford Quins v South Molton Stags. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford Quins v South Molton Stags. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Molton did not roll over and on half time Kay broke through to level the scores.

A fine contest continued in to the second half with Matt Jones then the lively Billie Teape scoring for Quins to open up a 22-12 lead.

The visitors hit back with a try from Will Vaux. The extra points closed the gap to 22-19.

With time ebbing away the hosts forced their way deep in to Molton's 22. From a line-out an excellent catch and drive from Nick Bone scoring in the corner secured a hard earned 27-19 victory.

Bideford's Thomas Shovelton and Jordan Taylor double up to stop the South Molton ball carrier. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Thomas Shovelton and Jordan Taylor double up to stop the South Molton ball carrier. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Jordan Taylor at scrum-half and hooker Zack Powell were the pick of the backs and forwards.

Bideford Quins v South Molton Stags. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford Quins v South Molton Stags. Picture: Kevin Crowl

South Molton's Fijian Inside Centre, Meli Navaka, powers over the try line to score the first points of the game. Picture: Kevin Crowl South Molton's Fijian Inside Centre, Meli Navaka, powers over the try line to score the first points of the game. Picture: Kevin Crowl