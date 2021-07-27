Bideford boxer Stanbury set for ring return in September
- Credit: Richard Grigg
Professional Bideford boxer Billy Stanbury is set to return to the ring in September.
It has been a frustrating time for Stanbury, with the coronavirus pandemic putting his career on pause.
After winning on his debut in the paid ranks in November 2019, when he knocked out his opponent out in the opening round, big things were tipped for the middleweight puncher.
Further bouts were lined up and training camps completed only for fights to keep falling through due to restrictions.
However, Stanbury finally has a opportunity to resume his career on September 11 at Bethnal Green's iconic York Hall, one of Britain’s top boxing venues.
You may also want to watch:
Tickets are now available and are priced at £75 ringside or £45 standard. Call Billy Stanbury on 07397 007456 or Richard Grigg on 07949 770616.
Most Read
- 1 Plan for 173 homes on Torrington Creamery site approved despite no affordable homes
- 2 Crash and assault in Ilfracombe - Police appeal
- 3 Northam Murder: Carer denies killing widow Carol Hart
- 4 New ‘inside-out’ art gallery coming to Ilfracombe
- 5 Rosemoor transforms into Wonderland for the summer holidays
- 6 PICTURES: Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit The Burton at Bideford
- 7 Changes to reporting planning breaches in North Devon
- 8 Jewellery and cash stolen in Barnstaple burglary
- 9 Busy thirteen days for Appledore RNLI
- 10 Bideford man dies after Link Road crash near South Molton