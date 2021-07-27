Bideford boxer Stanbury set for ring return in September

Published: 7:00 AM July 27, 2021

Bideford's Billy Stanbury is set to resume his boxing career in September - Credit: Richard Grigg

Professional Bideford boxer Billy Stanbury is set to return to the ring in September.

It has been a frustrating time for Stanbury, with the coronavirus pandemic putting his career on pause.

After winning on his debut in the paid ranks in November 2019, when he knocked out his opponent out in the opening round, big things were tipped for the middleweight puncher.

Further bouts were lined up and training camps completed only for fights to keep falling through due to restrictions.

However, Stanbury finally has a opportunity to resume his career on September 11 at Bethnal Green's iconic York Hall, one of Britain’s top boxing venues.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets are now available and are priced at £75 ringside or £45 standard. Call Billy Stanbury on 07397 007456 or Richard Grigg on 07949 770616.