Bideford’s 19-3 win at Kingsbridge in round 17 had lifted them out of the bottom two for the first time this season.

Chard, who were in the bottom two below Bideford, moved ahead of the Torridgesiders on the strength of their win over Kingsbridge.

It remains tight at the bottom where the four teams in immediate relegation jeopardy – Paignton (22pts), Bideford (26), Winscombe (26) and Chard (29) are separated by just seven points.

Paignton won the game with a try in the final minute when wing Luke Wyatt went over in the corner.

The failed conversion attempt was the last live action of the game played in wet and windy conditions.

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, was phlegmatic in defeat.

“It was stalemate for 80 minutes then they pulled it out the bag and good on them,” said Morrell.

“I felt Paignton managed the conditions better than we did, particularly when they were playing with them wind.

“We were always going to struggle to hold field position in the second half

“We have to accept we simply were not good enough in the first 20. In the conditions we had, it really is about building a lead with the wind.”

Bideford have no game this Saturday.