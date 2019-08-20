The competition offers a good pay out and the option to fish the whole weekend for £20 or a single day for £10.

Fishing is for best specimen, with the Bideford specimen ratings applying. Tope and silver eels cannot be weighed in.

Fishing is from 6pm Friday through to 6pm Sunday, with weigh-ins on the Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 8.30pm at the Reds Rowing Club on Bideford Quay.

Boundaries are Severn Bridge to Hengistbury Head (Dorset).

Enter at Anglers Heaven, by Bideford Pannier Market, by 5pm on the Friday.

For more information call Nathan on 07837 254185.

There was only one fish for the Bideford Angling Club 24 hour sea rover, with Antony Smith weighing in a specimen bass of 7lb 3 ½ ounces or 103.125 per cent - bet he'd like that one for this weekend.

Hopefully there'll be a few fish about for the festival and hopefully plenty of people will take advantatge of the (alleged) good weather to take part this year.

Don't forget, you can fish one or both days.