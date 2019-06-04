Barton were bowled out for 91 in the 41st over with wickets falling in clumps to Steve Bond (2-21), Jack Ford (2-17) and Bideford skipper Paul Heard (2-18).

Barton could not help losing wickets two at a time once Matt Crampton went to Heard.

Skipper Adam Parker was the top score for Barton with 26 off 73 balls. He hit five fours and played back a sizeable number of dots.

Barton's veteran seamer Jon Martin (4-17) did not make it easy for Bideford, but the visitors had time on their side and a low asking rate.

Heard (25no), aided by Ben Perry (15) and Ford (19) had the game wrapped up with more than 23 overs un-bowled.

Bideford have moved 19 points clear of the relegation places, which is a relief for Heard.

"It was great to get a win on a really difficult pitch," said Heard.

"The chase was more difficult than it looked but a couple of lads dug in well.

"The win was set up by the slow bowlers, they must get the credit."

Bideford are at home to Abbotskerswell this Saturday.