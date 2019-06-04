Barton were bowled out for 91 in the 41st over with wickets falling in clumps to Steve Bond (2-21), Jack Ford (2-17) and Bideford skipper Paul Heard (2-18). Barton could not help losing wickets two at a time once Matt Crampton went to Heard. Skipper Adam Parker was the top score for Barton with 26 off 73 balls. He hit five fours and played back a sizeable number of dots. Barton's veteran seamer Jon Martin (4-17) did not make it easy for Bideford, but the visitors had time on their side and a low asking rate. Heard (25no), aided by Ben Perry (15) and Ford (19) had the game wrapped up with more than 23 overs un-bowled. Bideford have moved 19 points clear of the relegation places, which is a relief for Heard.