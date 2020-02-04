Honiton led 17-0 at half time, increased their lead straight after the break to 22-0 and by the time Bideford scored the first of their three tries it was all over bar the shouting.

Bideford have dropped below the halfway point in the Western Counties West table for the first time this season, but remain comfortably clear of the drop spots, which are 21 points below.

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, said conceding early on the sloping pitch at All Hallows was the start of his side's problems.

"This fixture ran away with us from the off as we conceded two tries in two minutes to a side that clearly had a great emotional attachment to each other," said Morrell.

"We were beaten by an excellent team and have no complaints, but some frustrations.

"Not scoring a fourth try was one frustration and taking until the 50th minute to play with any intent was another.

"Had we have registered an interest in the game a little sooner, we would not have come home empty handed."

Dean Folland, Reece Pearn and Peter Bowes were the Bideford try scorers.

Bideford have only won once on the road this season, back in round three when they triumphed 22-18 at Cullompton, prompting Morrell to acknowledge a real stumbling block.

"The challenge of winning on the road is significant, not just for us, but for everyone outside of the top two," said Morrell.

"Having said that we were good enough at Honiton as we should expect to come away with something from every away fixture."

Bideford are at home to Penryn this Saturday, the side immediately above them in the table.