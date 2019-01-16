Bideford ran in eight tries in a 46-0 win at King George V.

Chloe Pavey touched down in the first 10 minutes to put the hosts on their way, and that was followed quickly by a score from Tia Larson, who ran the ball in from halfway to touch down under the posts.

Bideford continued to pressure the Totnes line and Nicole Chadwick scored the third on 33 minutes to give them a 19-0 lead at the break.

Totnes started the second half well and kept the ball in the opening minutes.

It was midway through the second period before Chadwick ran over, but the tries came quickly after that. Amber Hallman crossed two minutes later, and Chadwick claimed her third minutes after that.

Dana Greig-Wills scored the seventh after some back-and-forth in the Totnes 22 before Kat Keenan rounded off the win with a try on debut in the final minute.

Chadwick kicked two conversions for Bideford and Hallman converted the final score.

Bideford are now second in the league with 24 points, seven behind leaders Topsham.