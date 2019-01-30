Bideford Target Shooting Club’s A and B teams will face off against each other next month to determine who will represent Devon to take on Cornwall in March.

The two sides will meet after Bideford A beat Okehampton B 595-495 in the latest round of the competition, with Okehampton having a card disqualified. Bideford B beat Okehampton’s A team 597-592.

Bideford has a rich history in the competition, reaching the inter-county final in six of the last eight years. They won the shield in 2018.

Clubs enter teams of six shooters, with each shooter firing 10 shots against a start figure, with the aim being to achieve a score of 100 when the start is added to the card.

The club is also celebrating after winning a three-way shoot against Cuckfield and Sarisbury clubs.

The shoot requires teams of six to fire 20 shots each at 25, 50 and 100 yards.

Bideford returned a score of 3466 – nine points more than Sarisbury. Having last one the event in 2015, this is their first win at their new Melbury range.