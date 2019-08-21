That defeat allowed Barton to go past Bideford out of the relegation places on the strength of their win over Ivybridge.

Ben Privett and Justin Wubbelling bot made half-century scores in Plympton's total of 239 for six.

Josiah Caunter had a bonanza day with the ball, taking six Bideford wickets for 31 runs as the visitors subsided to 111 all out.

Privett (60) and Craig Miles (45) stacked up 92 for the first Plympton wicket then Wubbeling (52) took the running total to 173 for three.

Bideford skipper Paul Heard (3-49) slowed Plympton for a while, but a bright-and-breezy 32 off 10 balls from Jonty Walliker pressed the accelerator at the end.

Plympton bowlers Chris Luxton (0-29) and Martin Stewart (2-36) proved hard to get away.

Bideford got to 50 for one thanks to James For (20) and Heard (27), then lost the game in the time it took to crumble to 67 for six.

Stewart's 21 was the only score of more than 10 as Bideford faded away against Caunter and Will Scott-Munden (2-25).