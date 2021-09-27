Bideford back in the winners circle with great performance

Published: 10:12 PM September 27, 2021

Going no where....Jamie Giddy, Reece Pearn and Jono Slee refuse to give ground. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford bounced back from their Western Counties defeat at Chard with a hefty 49-14 win over Falmouth.

An early try from Reece Pearn set the tone for the game and also for the player’s own performance. Bideford went over for seven tries in total and Pearn converted the lot for a personal tally of 17 points.

Alex Hillman, Nick Evans and Peter Bowes with two each and Callum Davies at prop were the other try scorers.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said the only thing wrong with the scoreline was the winning margin should have been greater.

“We dominated our set-piece and that set a perfect platform for our backs to score some well-worked tries,” said Goaman.

You may also want to watch:

“We had enough opportunities to score more tries, but just lacked a little accuracy at key times.

“You can't ask for much more then scoring seven tries and obtaining a bonus point-win.

“Player-coach Mark Lee ran the show from fly-half with his long-range kicking and with the ball in hand. Mark brings a lot of energy to the team at fly-half and gives us pace going forward in the back line.”

Goaman said Bideford were expecting a threat from Falmouth when they had the ball and prepared for it accordingly.

Falmouth can be dangerous so defensively you have got to be at our best and we were good,” said Goaman.

Bideford are away to divisional whipping boys Honiton this Saturday. The Laceman shipped a hundred points at Wadebridge last time out and have yet to win a game.

“The challenge is to take this performance to Honiton and win,” said Goaman.

Will Copp and Alex Priest are both available to play against Honiton after missing the win over Falmouth.

The future is equally bright at Bideford RFC, with the Under-12s travelling to Crediton to compete in the Land Rover Cup. Bideford were handed a tough pool with Torquay, North Petherton and Withycombe.

Bideford finished top of their group and progressed through to the Winners competition with the top teams from each group facing each other. In the end, Bideford finished third and a terrific performance from the youngsters.