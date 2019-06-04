Stanbury took five wickets for 30 runs and Weeks three more for just nine runs as Upottery collapsed in a heap.

Having been 105 for two, Adam Retter (41) and Peter Kaal (22) among the runs, they lost eight wickets for 27 runs on the way to 132 all out.

Ian Hayter was Bideford's top scorer in their total of 206 for seven. A 61-run stand between Hayter and Pete Stevens (35) got the ball rolling. Connor Nash (35) and Darren Willcocks (34) both chipped in.

Alfie Huxtable grabbed a five-wicket haul for North Devon II in their 158-run victory over Woodbury and Newton St Cyres.

Huxtable (76) and Josh Atkinson (70) put on 75 for the fourth-wicket in North Devon's total of 292 for seven.

Man of the match Huxtable hit 12 fours and Atkinson banked 10 fours and a six.

Opener Joe Kelly paved the way with 48 at the top of the order and there were contributions from Jay Rothery (22) and Jonny Green (25).

Woodbury recovered from eight for two as Leighton Dayman (26), Lloyd Loman (27) and Stephen Boundy (33) got on with it. From 102 for four they declined to 134 all out.