Ruby Ivory, aged 17, Megan Wray, 17, and Alice Beresford, 16, are pupils at the Kingsley School in Bideford and have been selected for the Team GB handball squad. Ruby and Megan play for the Under-19 squad and Alice plays for the Under-17 squad. The three best friends are also members of the 1610 Torridge Pool gym where they work out regularly under the Free Access for National Sports People (FANS) scheme, which allows them free access to gym facilities. Ruby who plays at left wing has been selected for the Under-19 squad to compete at the European Handball Championships in Bulgaria on July 11. The girls were introduced to the sport six years ago at their school and they have steadily moved up the rankings from club level to county, regional and then to national level. Ruby says handball is a fast and creative contact sport and that playing at such a high level can be very intense. She said: