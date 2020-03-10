Bideford Half Marathon 2020 winner Ronnie Richmond (left), with second placed Dan Mapp and third placed James Pugsley, all from Bideford AAC. Picture: Graham Hobbs Bideford Half Marathon 2020 winner Ronnie Richmond (left), with second placed Dan Mapp and third placed James Pugsley, all from Bideford AAC. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Ronnie Richmond of Bideford Amateur Athletic Club (AAC) reproduced his 2019 result by winning in a time of one hour, seven minutes and 39 seconds ahead of some 1,100 entrants and just three seconds slower than last year.

It was a Bideford AAC one, two, three, four as Dan Mapp took second with 1hr, 10mins, 57secs, James Pugsley was third with 1hr, 11mins, 42secs and Keith Shapland fourth with 1hr, 12mins, 3secs.

The fastest lady was Serane Stone of Tiverton Harriers in 1hr, 20mins, 24secs and second was Rebecca Ezra of the Tamar Trotters in 1hr, 23mins, 17secs.

The Gazette's sports reporter Matt Smart was also in there, clocking up a dream time of 1hr, 49mins, 41secs.

Bideford Half Marathon 2020 ladies winner Serane Stone (left) of Tiverton Harriers with second placed Rebecca Ezra from the Tamar Trotters. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Now in its 26th year, the race is organised by Bideford AAC (Bideford Blues) and takes in the views alongside the River Torridge between Bideford and Great Torrington, half on roads and half on the Tarka Trail.

To view the full Bideford Half Marathon results CLICK HERE .

