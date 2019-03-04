Bideford Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Matt Smart

It was Richmond who took victory and a one-off prize of £200 in the wet and blustery conditions, finishing ahead of some 1,250 entrants with a time of 1hr, 7mins and 36secs.

Antell, who won last year’s race, took second place this time out, finishing with a time of 1hr, 10mins, 53secs.

Tavistock Run Project and 2017 race winner Jim Cole was third with a time of 1hr, 11mins and 16secs.

There was also a top 10 finish for Bideford’s James Pugsley (1:14:53).

Bideford Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Matt Smart

Hereford Couriers’ Katie Synge-Curtis, 19th overall, was the fastest female for the second year in a row, crossing the line after 1hr, 20mins and 34secs.

Tamar Trotters’ Rebecca Ezra was the second fastest, finishing with a time of 1hr, 21mins, 45secs.

Taunton AC’s Kate Drew was third with a time of 1hr, 22mins, 27secs.

Competitors set off from Kingsley Road, running to Torrington on the A386 before heading back to Bideford Quay on the Tarka Trail.

Bideford Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Half Marathon 2019. Picture: Matt Smart

The full results for the Bideford Half Marathon 2019, can be found here.

