The event is turning 25 and organisers Bideford Amateur Athletic Club have set up some special prizes to mark the occasion.

For one year only there are cash prizes for the first 10 male and female finishers, and the race winner will receive £200.

There is also a £50 pot for anyone who breaks the course records, which stand at 1hr, 6mins and 9secs for male runners and 1hr, 17mins, 15secs for females.

All finishers will receive a T-shirt and a unique medal, which will stack together with medals for Bideford’s 2019 10k and 10 Miler races later in the year.

Entrants will set off from Kingsley Road at 10.30am, running along the A386 to Torrington before returning to Bideford on the Tarka Trail.

Road closures have been put in place to ensure the race runs smoothly.

The A386 will be closed between Landcross and Rakenham Lodge between 10.45am and 12.15pm.

A diversion for traffic is in place via Monkleigh and Frithelstock.

Kingsley Road will also be closed for the start of the race.