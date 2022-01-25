Bideford finally win but there is heartbreak for Barnstaple

Slowly, gradually, Bideford are pulling away from the danger zone in Division One South of the Southern League.

Performances improved over the Christmas and New Year period, without too much reward, but a run of eight games without victory finally came to an end last weekend, when the Robins battled past Highworth Town with a 2-1 victory.

Bideford were excellent in the early stages and very nearly got the perfect start when a deflected strike from Craig Duff flashed inches wide. The reward did arrive on 10 minutes, as Javan Wright slipped a pass to Theo Simpson for an assured finish.

Momentum kept flowing in Bideford’s favour and they deservedly doubled the advantage midway through the first period, when a free-kick from Alex Moyse caused enough confusion in the Highworth defence for Toby Down to slot home from close range.

Man of the match Kai Fisher very nearly put the result beyond doubt before half-time but was denied by a fine save, and Highworth improved after the break. A header from Toby Holland caught ‘keeper Adam Seedhouse Evans off his line to reduce the deficit on 55 minutes.

In general, however, the Robins were able to contain their visitors and possibly could have extended the lead, but it was still three very welcome points.

After the midweek meeting with Tiverton in the Devon Bowl, Bideford have the big task of a trip to second-placed Frome Town on the weekend.

Barnstaple Town suffered the most heartbreaking of defeats in a season of frustration, as a 2-0 lead turned into a devastating 3-2 defeat in the final ten minutes at Cinderford Town, the side one place above them at the bottom of the table.

Barum worked incredibly hard in the first half and got their reward with a Callum Laird header on 40 minutes, and when Will Tucker scored a second on 75 minutes, the first win of the campaign was in sight.

Unfortunately, nobody told Cinderford striker Zach Drew, who bagged a 10-minute hat-trick to crush Barnstaple hearts, with the winner arriving late into stoppage time. Barum travel to Paulton Rovers on Wednesday night.