Fellow strugglers Chard and Winscombe ahead of Bideford, both lost. Bidefords consolation was they gained a point on the teams in front of them. Charlie Richards and Richie Norman scored tries that helped Bideford into a 10-lead. Falmouth chipped away at the deficit to go 12-10 up thanks tries by Seb Firth and Fred Dalton, the latter converted by Matt Horton. Shaun East booted Bideford 13-12 up with a penalty, but Horton replied for the visitors with 10 minutes to go. We did not quite get the balance right in selection and were a bit of experience missing, reflected Bideford coach Simon Morrell. A point is a point and we look forward now to Kingsbridge away.