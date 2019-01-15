Fellow strugglers Chard and Winscombe ahead of Bideford, both lost. Bideford’s consolation was they gained a point on the teams in front of them.

Charlie Richards and Richie Norman scored tries that helped Bideford into a 10-lead.

Falmouth chipped away at the deficit to go 12-10 up thanks tries by Seb Firth and Fred Dalton, the latter converted by Matt Horton.

Shaun East booted Bideford 13-12 up with a penalty, but Horton replied for the visitors with 10 minutes to go.

“We did not quite get the balance right in selection and were a bit of experience missing,” reflected Bideford coach Simon Morrell.

“A point is a point and we look forward now to Kingsbridge away.”