Bideford extend their winning run in East Devon

Published: 8:54 PM October 4, 2021

Bideford's Tom Gooch, scored his first try for the Chiefs and their first try in the win against Honiton. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford’s winning run in Western Counties West continued with a 41-21 win away to lowly Honiton.

Player-coach Mark Lee had a productive day in awful conditions, scoring a try and kicking four conversions and a penalty.

Bideford took a while to get going, but once the first try was scored the team settled and with Lee pulling the strings from stand-off, they dominated possession and territory.

“When you have Mark Lee in the side, who can kick the ball with accuracy and distance, it's a massive help for the team,” said team manager Bradley Goaman.

Bideford were leading 21-7 at half time thanks to tries from Will Copp, Tom Gooch and Lee.

“We had to work hard to create the tries and Honiton, credit to them, are a resilient side and made things hard for us,” said Goaman.

“We have got history of being inconsistent away from home, so credit to our players for the character they showed.”

Further tries from Billy Teape, Peter Bowes Will Copp in the second half made it a comfortable win for Bideford.

In a much-changed side from the one that defeated Falmouth, captain Alex Priest had to move from his normal position at flanker to the centre and had a good game. Sam Carr, Copp and Ollie Sanders also had good games in the forward pack.

Dean Folland, who missed the game against Honiton due to work commitments, should be available for the home game against Kingsbridge this Saturday.

The good news for Bideford on the rugby field is sadly not being repeated in football, where the Robins of Bideford remain in the bottom three after a 2-0 defeat at home to Paulton Rovers.

Despite the final outcome, Bideford produced a stoic display for long periods and were grateful to new signing Adam Seedhouse Evans, who introduced himself to the club with some outstanding saves against a potent Paulton outfit.

The Robins also created opportunities of their own, with Rubin Wilson and Craig Duff going close, but the visitors found their breakthrough just past the hour, when David O’Hare converted from the penalty spot. Will Harvey added a second to confirm the points for Paulton.