Bideford's man of the match Chris Snell passes the ball out against Penryn. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's man of the match Chris Snell passes the ball out against Penryn. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Coach Simon Morrell felt Bideford should have won the game more comfortably and not had to rely on a touchline conversion to clinch a narrow victory.

It was a full five-pointer though and stopped Bideford sliding below halfway, which would have happened had they lost.

Penryn came back from 14-10 down at half time to lead 24-14 with time running down. Bideford hit them with two tries in quick succession to snatch the match.

"It was a win full of character, courage and belief," said Morrell.

Peter Bowes in action for Bideford against Penryn. Picture: Kevin Crowl Peter Bowes in action for Bideford against Penryn. Picture: Kevin Crowl

"We had a very positive first 10 minutes, but were wasteful when we should have gone two or three scores clear.

"Penryn got a fortuitous try and this put us under real pressure. Dean Folland restored our lead before half time.

"Unforced errors cost us dearly in the second half and allowed Penryn to get two quick scores.

"Our response was relentless and excellent. Two scores brought us level and a touchline conversion from Chris Snell sealed a gutsy win."

Reece Pearn slots a conversion for Bideford against Penryn. Picture: Kevin Crowl Reece Pearn slots a conversion for Bideford against Penryn. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Folland (2), Callum Davies and Alex Hillman were the Bideford try scorers. Reece Pearne converted both tries before the break and Snell landed the two-point winner.

Bideford are away to bottom side Saltash this Saturday.