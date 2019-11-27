Conditions worsened as the game went on, keeping scoring chances to a minimum at both ends.

There was no scoring at all in the first half and for 35 minutes in the second it remained 0-0.

With five minutes to go the game came to life when Bideford took the lead with a try. Will Copp finished off a 50-metre move started by Rob Elliot that coach Simon Morrell described as the 'moment of the game'.

Tiverton responded within a couple of minutes when Blake Lugg was driven over in the middle of a maul.

Morrell said Tiverton possibly had a lucky break when their try was awarded, not that he wanted to dwell too long on the game.

"Given the atrocious conditions, we won't be wasting too much time with our post-match analysis," said Morrell.

"The awful conditions suited the hosts' set-piece game perfectly.

"We defended superbly well and hung in there during the first half when we had to make do with scraps.

"All things considered we were disappointed with the series of events that led to Tiverton's score.

"A dubious knock-on, then a penalty and what looked like a clear penalty our way not given all stacked against us and Tiverton eventually pounded their way over our line.

"That said, points on the road is our minimum expectation and we achieved that."