Bideford flew out off the blocks into a 10-0 lead, but, bit by bit St Austell chiselled away at the deficit.

Bideford had their chances but were unable to turn them into points on the King George V scoreboard.

Morrell said: “We knew opportunities would be few and far between and could and should have capitalised on the early pressure with another try.

An interception try against us gave St Austell the leg up they needed.

“Playing with the wind in the second half, they dominated field position and we did very well to restrict them to eight points in the second half.

“We had our moments – two five-metre line outs that we failed to convert into points – and a last-minute penalty fell inches short for what would have been a well-deserved point.”

Andy Baxter and Reece Pearn were the Bideford try scorers.

