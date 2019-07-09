Opener Ryan Rickard top scored with 64 for Cornwood as they posted 243 all out in the last of their 50 overs.

Alex Hannam (3-43) and Jack Ford (3-50) took what bowling honours were going for Bideford.

Take out the 50 extras Cornwood gave away when Bideford batted, 39 of them wides, there was not a lot to report in an all-out total of 155.

Ben Perry made 52 and the next best was James Ford's 19 off 44 balls.

Matt Tamsett had Perry in his three-for-33 haul. Craig James (3-10) ran through the stragglers.

Tom Brend, the Bideford captain, said it may have been another loss but it was better than the previous defeat by Tavistock.

"We played much better and stuck at it well for our 50 overs in the field," said Brend.

"Our batting was also much better. We played with freedom but in the end fell short."

Bideford have sunk within two points of the relegation places as other results did them no favours.

They can do themselves a favour by beating Bradninch this Saturday when they visit Westward Ho!