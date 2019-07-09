Opener Ryan Rickard top scored with 64 for Cornwood as they posted 243 all out in the last of their 50 overs. Alex Hannam (3-43) and Jack Ford (3-50) took what bowling honours were going for Bideford. Take out the 50 extras Cornwood gave away when Bideford batted, 39 of them wides, there was not a lot to report in an all-out total of 155. Ben Perry made 52 and the next best was James Ford's 19 off 44 balls. Matt Tamsett had Perry in his three-for-33 haul. Craig James (3-10) ran through the stragglers. Tom Brend, the Bideford captain, said it may have been another loss but it was better than the previous defeat by Tavistock.