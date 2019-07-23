Bideford, who had been living dangerously above the bottom two, made 200 for seven in their 50 overs on Saturday.

Opener Ben Perry faced 110 balls for his 55 and was involved in partnerships totalling 146.

Ollie Hannam (56) and Jamie Lathwell (29) put on 49 at the end.

Josh Coker (4-23 off 10) was easily the pick of the Ivybridge bowlers.

Ivybridge knew if they batted their overs they would win the game and in limpet-like left-hander Dinesh Raheja they had the man for the job.

Raheja went in at 50 for two and by the time he was dismissed for 65 Ivybridge needed 16 to win.

James Sharp (20no) hit the winning runs with two balls remaining.

Bideford skipper Paul Heard (4-38) got into the wickets late in the game - too late to make a huge difference.

Bideford skipper Heard felt it was a winnable game that got away.

"We were gutted the game didn't go our way," said Heard.

"Two very even sides involved in an exceptionally good game.

"Ben Perry and Oliver Hannam batted really well on a moving pitch to get to a total that was more than competitive.

"Maybe our bowlers gave away too many extras, but a couple of their batters took responsibility. There was not a huge amount more we could have done."

Bideford are at home to Budleigh Salterton this Saturday.