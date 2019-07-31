Great Torrington School pupil Jake Gray won the Brannam Cup. Great Torrington School pupil Jake Gray won the Brannam Cup.

The races between the yacht club at Instow and Bideford Quay saw boat crews come up against a mixture of swirling winds and calm as they sailed up the river.

A second race saw entrants return back down the estuary to Instow.

The dinghy handicap one class saw Paul Tatum take first place in Blaze after finishing first and second. Tatum won the Peters Cigar Box on a final race result tie break after finishing with the same points as Dave Park in a Laser.

It was a similar story in the handicap two class with Great Torrington School pupil Jake Gray taking the Brannam Cup on a final race result tie break ahead of Annie Brogden.

Both took first and fourth place finishes, with Gray in a Laser and Brogden in a Feva XL.

The Catamaran trophy, the Lang tankard, was won by Jon Farr who helmed with crew, 10-year-old Alec Gray, with two first place finishes.

Proud father Anthony Gray was only nine seconds behind on corrected times overall. Garry Jennings was third in a fleet of seven.

A fleet of nine gaffers were competing for the Woolworth paddle, with Gordon Smith in Tela Kitty winning both races.

Second went to Phillip Cole in Penelope, and Barry Vincent was third in Shrimper Sundown.