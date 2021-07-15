Bideford beaten as Heathcoat batsmen hit out

Published: 9:00 AM July 15, 2021

Jake Stoneman crafted a century and James Onley-Gregson was just shy of another in Heathcoat 2nd XI’s 68-run win at Bideford.

Heathcoat hit the ground running on the Westward Ho! ground where openers Toby Lochead (24) and Dylan Penberthy (41) got them off to a 62-run start.

Onley-Gregson joined Stoneman with the score on 103 for three and batted through to the end in a total of 329 for six. Stoneman made 104 off 80 balls; Onley-Gregson was 98 not out.

Keeping the runs down was a problem for Bideford’s bowlers, although Martin Stewart (2-51) and Jack Ford (2-64) had a couple of wickets as compensation for some hard treatment.

Bideford started badly with opener James Hayter out in the second over to Tom Reynolds, but after that made serene progress to 261 for five and maximum batting points.

Tom Brend (66) and Ollie Hannam (71) put on 122 for the second wicket and there was a stand of exactly 60 between Ford (45) and Ashley Baker (41no) as the total grew.

Four bowlers took a wicket each for Heathcoat, who are seventh in the table.

Bideford (136pts) go into this Saturday’s clash with leaders Thorverton (147) in third place behind Kilmington (138).

Only two games were played in the B Division as Covid alerts forced the postponement of the other three.

Bideford seconds lost by 33 runs in a low-scoring affair against Thorverton 2nd XI in E Division East.

Luke Vukusic top scored on 39 for Thorverton, who scrapped together 153 all out in the 44th of their 45 overs.

Tom Stone (4-38) eclipsed Tim Cooke (3-16) in Bideford’s bowling department.

Bideford were an unimpressive 23 for four at one stage after an early battering from Thorverton, but recovered to 104 for five thanks to Fionn Toland (38) and Ian Hayter (36) putting on 81.

Jack Stirling (3-30) broke the stand by removing Hayter, Toland went one run later to Vukusic and after that it was downhill all the way to 120 all out.

*Dan Brierley slammed a quickfire century as Braunton seconds tightened their grip on F Division East with a 141-run win over Honiton seconds.

Brierley’s 127 not out came off just 80 balls and included nine fours and six sixes as he got stuck into the bowling. In one over from Will Cowley he scored 17 runs.

Julian Lambert (54) made runs before Brierley went in. James Kemp (29) shared a 101-run stand with him for the fifth wicket as the score accelerated to 276 for six.

Alan Ostler’s three wickets for 24 runs in eight overs was Honiton’s only bowling success.

Most of Honiton’s top-seven batters got in, got settled and then got out again without building a sizeable score. Nathan Groves (33) and Lewis Blackwell (29) went further than the rest.

There were three wickets each for Mark Johnson (3-38) and Phil James (3-17), as well as two for Brierley, as Honiton withered away to 135 all out.

Braunton are 47 points clear of second-placed North Devon thirds at the top of the table.

North Devon defeated Whimple by 52 runs to stay ahead of Exeter thirds in the race for the second promotion slot.

Bob Heaman top scored with 46 and skipper Jerry Thompson made 34 in North Devon’s 159 for seven. Whimple lagged well behind on the chase and were 107 for four when time ran out.