Hayter hits maiden ton to tee up Bideford triumph; duo break record

Published: 3:00 PM June 29, 2021

James Hayter stroked a maiden century for Bideford’s first team to help tee-up a 114-run win over visiting Bovey Tracey 2nd XI in the Devon League B Division.

Bideford totalled 289 for six in 45 overs with opener Hayter batting from start to finish for an unbeaten 121. He hit 12 fours and four sixes and shared in stands of 55 with Tom Brend (31), 40 with Oliver Hannam (73) and 38 with brother Julian (20).

Bovey’s bowlers laboured for little reward, although Ben Steer’s three for 38 off nine overs did catch the eye.

Bovey’s batters never really got to grips with the run chase and were all out for 175 in reply.

Opener Derek Perry made 30 and Chris Yabsley hit 31 at run-a-ball rate batting down the order at number nine. Wickets fell in batches with three going between 73 and 95 and three more on 124, 124 again and 125.

You may also want to watch:

There were five wickets for the Ford family: three for dad James (3-18) and two for lad James (2-29). Alex Hannam and James Hayter took two wickets each.

Victory lifted Bideford (120pts) ahead of Bovey Tracey (115) into third place behind Thorverton (132) and Kilmington (126).

Bideford batsmen Jack Ford (left) and James Greenleaf (right) broke a North Devon League record in Sunday’s game against Lynton. - Credit: Bideford CC

Bideford batsmen Jack Ford and James Greenleaf broke a North Devon League record in Sunday’s game against Lynton.

Ford (174) and James Greenleaf (132no) put on 282 for the first wicket out of a total of 407. Competition secretary Gary Hudson has confirmed it is a new league record for the second division.

Henry Platts-Martin (71) and Tristan de Wet (86) were L&L’s leading run getters in a respectable reply of 258 all out.

Jim Keates claimed six wickets for 44 runs for Bideford, who sit just below the halfway point in the latest table.